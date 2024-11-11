Microfinance in doldrums. Will this company outperform, again?

Second, CreditAccess has a higher-than-industry average ticket size. This is usually considered risky(er). The percentage of borrowers that are under three years is also increasing. This somewhat corroborates the above idea that GLP growth has increasingly come from newer borrowers. Remember: the Reserve Bank of India enhanced the definition of microloan borrower from one with a household income of up to ₹1.25 lakh to up to ₹3 lakh. This increased the so-called TAM (total addressable market). A natural consequence of that is newer borrowers becoming eligible for microloans.