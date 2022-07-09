Microfinance firms see stronger demand  in rural  areas  than  urban

“There have been various impacts on the operational model of microfinance companies. After demonetization, credit cost has doubled. There have also been behavioural changes to customer mindset. Earlier, collection efficiency used to be more than 99%. If we are able to get 98-98.5% collection efficiency, to that extent, there will be impact on credit cost," said Uday Kumar Hebbar, MD and CEO, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.