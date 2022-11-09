Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Banking /  Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen focuses on secured loans

2 min read . 04:21 PM ISTShayan Ghosh
CreditAccess Grameen is already running pilots in all branches on loan against property (LAP), which is part of the mortgage segment that also comprises home loans.

  • CreditAccess Grameen plans to raise up to 500 crore through a public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of 1,000 each

Mumbai: Microlender CreditAccess Grameen plans to foray into secured lending segments like mortgages, gold loans and two-wheeler loans, in an attempt to diversify its product base, Udaya Kumar Hebbar, managing director and chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We do secured loans but it is very small. Maybe, in five years, we may be doing 5,000-6,000 crore of non-microfinance loans and a majority of this will be secured loans," said Hebbar.

It is already running pilots in all branches on loan against property (LAP), which is part of the mortgage segment that also comprises home loans. The loan against property product is meant for small businesses. For gold loan, it is testing the waters in around six-seven branches and plans to roll out more pilots in more geographies. While mortgage ticket sizes will be in the range of 6-8 lakh, gold loan will be about 45,000-50,000, and ticket sizes of two-wheeler loans will be 70,000-75,000.

“We believe in creating the right model before scaling it up. This is a beginning for us and we need to really understand this new model. We are experts in microfinance but are yet to be so in non-microfinance loans," he said.

According to Ganesh Narayanan, deputy chief executive officer and chief business officer, among the secured loan segments, gold loan will take a bit more time owing to its nature as a highly process-driven cross-sell product. The microlender has already hired people with the skillsets required to support underwriting of these new products.

CreditAccess Grameen now plans to raise up to 500 crore through a public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 1,000 each. The base issue size is 250 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to 250 crore. The minimum application size would be 10,000 and investors would have tenure options of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months.

The coupon would range from 9.45-10%, depending on the tenure. The company said in a statement that effective yield per annum for NCD holders in all categories range from 9.83% to 10.46%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
