The reduction in stressed assets, along with improved collection efficiencies, mark a recovery in the asset quality of NBFC-MFIs, supported by economic revival, limited impact of the Omicron variant, and acclimatisation to the post-pandemic new normal
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI: Stressed assets of microfinance institutions, comprising loans overdue by more than 30 days, and loans under restructuring, are estimated to have declined 800 basis points (bps) to 14% as of March, after peaking to 22% in September 2021, Crisil Ratings Ltd said on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI: Stressed assets of microfinance institutions, comprising loans overdue by more than 30 days, and loans under restructuring, are estimated to have declined 800 basis points (bps) to 14% as of March, after peaking to 22% in September 2021, Crisil Ratings Ltd said on Monday.
Yet, the metric remains well above the pre-pandemic level of over 30 portfolio at risk (PAR) at 3%, it said. The term 30+ PAR denotes loans where repayments are overdue by more than 30 days.
Yet, the metric remains well above the pre-pandemic level of over 30 portfolio at risk (PAR) at 3%, it said. The term 30+ PAR denotes loans where repayments are overdue by more than 30 days.
The reduction in stressed assets, along with improved collection efficiencies, mark a recovery in the asset quality of NBFC-MFIs, supported by economic revival, limited impact of the Omicron variant, and acclimatisation to the post-pandemic new normal, the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The newly-originated book--loans disbursed after July 2021--of NBFC-MFIs has demonstrated a steady performance, with 30+ PAR estimated at just 1-2%. Overall monthly collection efficiency was healthy at an average 97-100% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal. However, foreclosures were higher in the last quarter of last fiscal, it said.
Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and deputy chief ratings officer, Crisil Ratings, said the microfinance industry restructured 10% of its loan book under the resolution framework 2 announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the wake of the second covid-19 wave, compared with a mere 1-2% in the first.
“The extent of this varied between entities from 2% to 17% and had a strong correlation with the regional impact of the second wave, which had affected the informal economy and rural India more drastically than the first. Collection efficiency of the restructured book, billing for which began in the final quarter of last fiscal, is currently at 60-65%. This indicates higher probability of slippages," said Sitaraman.