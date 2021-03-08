MUMBAI : The microfinance industry's gross loan portfolio (GLP) grew 10.1% to ₹2,32,648 crore as on December 31, 2020, according to the data collated by industry body Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).

The industry's GLP had stood at ₹2,11,302 crore at the end of December 2019.

The association said 14 banks hold the largest share of the portfolio in micro-credit with a total loan outstanding of ₹97,956 crore followed by non-banking financial companies-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs), with a loan outstanding of ₹72,128 crore.

Small finance banks (SFBs) have a total loan amount outstanding of ₹39,062 crore with a total share of 16.79%. NBFCs account for another 9.06%, and other MFIs account for 1.04% of the microfinance universe, it said.

During the December 2020 quarter, the microfinance industry's loan disbursement de-grew 3.86% to ₹59,507 crore, from ₹61,894 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the industry's loan disbursement saw a growth of 90.4%, the industry body said.

MFIN is an industry association comprising 58 NBFC-MFIs and 39 associates including banks, small finance banks (SFBs) and NBFCs. It released its Micrometer report for the third quarter of fiscal 2020-21.

GLP of MFIN's NBFC-MFI members grew 11.1% at ₹74,712 crore as on December 31, 2020, compared with ₹67,255 crore last year in the same quarter. It rose 5% in comparison to ₹71,147 crore as of the end September quarter.

GLP includes an owned portfolio of ₹63,710 crore and a managed portfolio of ₹11,002 crore.

NBFC-MFIs witnessed a 2.9% growth in loan disbursement at ₹19,696 crore in the third quarter of FY21 as against ₹19,150 crore in the year-ago period.

However, on a sequential basis, their loan disbursement grew at massive 85.5%. In the quarter ended September 2020, NBFC-MFIs had disbursed loans worth ₹10,617 crore.

"It is heartening that the green shoots seen at the end of Q2 (second quarter) have proved to be true and sector disbursements are reaching almost at pre-COVID-19 levels backed by increased demand for loans to restart livelihoods.

"The disbursements during Q3 2020-21 are around 96% of Q3 2019-20, indicating that it should reach normal levels by end of Q4 fiscal 2020-21," MFIN CEO and Director Alok Misra said.

NBFC-MFIs' average loan disbursement per account for Q3 FY 2020-21 stood at ₹34,070, which is an increase of around 19% to ₹28,620 a year ago, MFIN said.

During the quarter, NBFC-MFIs received a total of ₹10,876 crore in debt funding, which is 0.5% less than the third quarter of 2019-20 and 10.4% more as compared to second quarter of 2020-21, the report said.

Total equity of the NBFC-MFIs grew by 16.6% to ₹18,077 crore as on December 31, 2020, as compared to ₹15,508 crore in the year-ago period, the association said.

"The lenders and investors continue to show full confidence in the sector as evident by the debt funding going up 10.4% and equity moving up 16.6% compared to the corresponding quarter last year," Misra said.

Five top states in terms of loan amount outstanding for MFIN members are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha. They account for 51% of GLP and top 10 states account for 82% of the total loan amount outstanding.

