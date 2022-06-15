Microfinance loans grew 10% in FY22, shows MFIN data

MFIN said that some deviation from the past trends were observed during FY22. First, the proportion of NBFC-MFI loans in the whole portfolio increased by 4.1% to 35.2%, although banks continue to be the main contributors. Second, geographical distribution of portfolio has also witnessed a change with decrease in the share of east and northeast by 3.3% while the share of south and north regions have increased by 1.3% each.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}