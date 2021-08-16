MUMBAI: The microfinance sector saw a 14% sequential decline in its loan portfolio to Rs2.14 lakh crore for the quarter ended June. On a year-on-year basis, the decline was 4%, according to the data compiled by MFI self-regulatory body Sa-Dhan.

The fall was sharpest in the case of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) which saw loans decline 22% and small finance banks which logged a 14% fall.

The sector, however, witnessed loan disbursement of Rs25,820 crore during the quarter despite the pandemic. Loan disbursement during the same period in 2020 was at Rs6,464 crore. That said, the disbursement is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels and continues to reel under the impact of the pandemic, Sa-Dhan said.

“Though we had higher disbursement during Q1 of the current fiscal compared to same period of previous fiscal, business of the sector faced major challenges with full and partial lockdowns. Smaller MFIs bore the brunt as access to funds from banks was restrained. However, I must say that we have seen a recovery in microfinance operations since July," said P. Satish, executive director, Sa-Dhan.

States such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh saw the highest growth in gross loan portfolio during the period. As of June, NBFC-MFIs had a marketshare of 32%, banks with 44%, small finance banks 16%, NBFCs at 7%.

