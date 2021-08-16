Microfinance sector reports 14% sequential drop in loan portfolio in Q1

“Though we had higher disbursement during Q1 of the current fiscal compared to same period of previous fiscal, business of the sector faced major challenges with full and partial lockdowns. Smaller MFIs bore the brunt as access to funds from banks was restrained. However, I must say that we have seen a recovery in microfinance operations since July," said P. Satish, executive director, Sa-Dhan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}