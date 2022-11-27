Microlenders step into secured loans to bring down risk

Others are in the fray as well. Fusion Microfinance, which made its public trading debut recently, wants to drive a secured business but only target small businesses, news agency Press Trust of India reported on 30 October. As of 30 June, its total assets under management were at ₹7,389 crore, and it had 2.9 million active borrowers. Devesh Sachdev, founder and chief executive of the microlender, was cited by PTI as saying that Fusion has been lending to small businesses for some time now and currently has ₹200 crore of such assets. The lender wants to scale this loan book and hive it off as a non-banking financial company.

