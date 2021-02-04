Millions of defaults threaten microfinance's future in India

During India’s initial three-month lockdown, one of Das’s lenders would call her regularly to see how she was doing. Now reps visit her in person at home every few weeks to see if she can pay. “I tell them that I don’t have the money," she says from a remote town on the banks of the Kangsabati River. “They say I won’t be eligible to borrow more unless I repay my current loan. How can I restart my business if I can’t get a loan?" Das says she fears she may be forced to turn to moneylenders, who charge rates as high as 100%.