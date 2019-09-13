Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India on Friday allowed payment banks to apply for a small finance bank (SFB) licence, provided it meets the fit and proper criteria. According to the new draft guidelines for on-tap licensing of small finance banks in the private sector, RBI added that the promoter of a payments bank is also eligible to set up a small finance bank, provided both the banks come under the non-operating financial holding company (NOFHC) structure.

Currently, payment banks are not allowed to lend and their deposits are capped at ₹1 lakh per customer. Allowing them to convert into a small finance bank would give them access to deposits and also boost the profitability which is currently under pressure.

In its new draft guidelines, the central bank also revised the minimum paid-up capital requirement for SFBs to ₹200 crore instead of ₹100 crore earlier. It said that the promoter should hold a minimum of 40% of the paid-up voting equity capital for a period of 5 years. If the initial shareholding by promoters is above 40%, it should be brought down to 40% with a period of 5 years. Further it should be brought down to a maximum of 30% within a period of 10 years, and to a maximum of 15% within 15 years from the date of commencement of business of the bank.

“Whether a promoter ceases to be a promoter or could exit from the bank, after completing the lock-in period of five years, would depend on the RBI’s regulatory and supervisory comfort / discomfort and SEBI regulations in this regard," said RBI.

RBI has however maintained that SFBs should get listed within three years after it reaches net worth of ₹500 crore. Earlier RBI had declined reverse-merger proposals at Equitas and Ujjivan, insisting that Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance be listed separately as per the licensing agreement. The central bank recently turned down a proposal by Equitas Holdings seeking extension of the listing deadline for its subsidiary Equitas Small Finance Bank.

RBI also allowed primary urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to convert themselves into a small finance bank provided they comply with the on-tap licensing guidelines from the date of commencement of business. The minimum net worth of such SFBs will be ₹100 crore, which has to be increased to ₹200 crore within five years, from the date of commencement of business.

In June this year RBI had said that it will consider on-tap licensing for SFBs after they found their performance to be satisfactory. Four years ago the central bank had granted ‘in-principle’ approval to 10 applicants for an SFB licence. These include Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd, Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd, ESAF Microfinance and Investments Pvt Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd, Au Financiers (India) Ltd, Capital Local Area Bank Ltd, Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd, RGVN (North East) Microfinance Ltd, Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd, and Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd.

Small Finance Banks offer basic banking services, accepting deposits and lending to unserved and underserved sections including small business units, small and marginal farmers, micro and small industries, and entities in the unorganised sector.