Minority shareholders lose confidence in Dhanlaxmi Bank’s CEO

A set of minority shareholders in Dhanlaxmi Bank have lost confidence in the current managing director and chief executive officer Shivan JK as they have called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to curb his powers related to capital spending and be transferred to the executive directors.
In a notice to the stock exchanges on Friday, the bank said that it has received a notice from a group of nine shareholders on 28 September, calling for an EGM on 12 November to consider 2 special resolutions, one of which is the suspension of the powers of the MD & CEO Shivan JK.
These shareholders, constituting a shareholding of nearly 13% in Dhanlaxmi Bank, include B Ravindran Pillai, a West Asia based billionaire holding 9.99% take.
The bank however maintains that it has taken legal opinion that the resolutions do not comply with the articles of association of the Bank. However it is binding on the bank to call for an EGM.
“Shareholders cannot put fetters over the powers of the MD & CEO. It’s the RBI which has the authority to curb the powers of the CEO. Any resolution opposed to BR Act, RBI cannot approve it," confirmed three bankers including an RBI official aware of the matter.
In the notice, the shareholders said that, "...all the delegated powers exercised by MD&CEO in respect of all capital and revenue expenditure except statutory payments like salaries and wages, central and state taxes be and hereby shall remain suspended from the date of adopting this resolution till the date on which proper quorum and composition of the board of directors of the Bank, audit committee, and other mandatory committees of the board are reinstated and the guidelines of Reserve bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this regard are fully complied with. All such suspended powers for incurring the expenditures, if any, shall jointly be exercised by any two non-executive directors of the board during the above-mentioned period."
According to the explanatory note shared with requisition notice, the shareholders have expressed concerns over the expenditure undertaken by the MD including “engaging high cost advocates for avoidable litigations thrust upon the bank, claiming huge incentives for himself recruiting new personnel, opening of new branches etc without objective analysis of the workload of the executives."
The note also points out that Dhanlaxmi Bank is running with a truncated board with just two directors besides the MD and the Bank has not appointed a new director except the MD since August 2020. The shareholders allege that, "The erstwhile part-time chairman and the present MD have not been taking any interest in filling up vacancies of the board for reasons best known to themselves. This has highly impaired functions of the audit committee of the board and supervision of audit functions..."
The shareholders have also alleged that the MD & CEO has failed to take any initiative to settle the pending legal dispute with shareholders over the appointment of directors in the bank. “The Bank is badly in need of capital". Even though there was some news of starting a rights issue as early as May 2021, shareholders are kept in the dark about any plan of augmenting capital. The rumoured rights issue cannot be implemented in the absence of a sufficient number of directors in the board," it said.
In March this year, the Kerala high court had stopped Dhanlaxmi bank from holding an annual general meeting for the appointment of directors, following a write petition filed by former directors regarding their candidature for directorship on the board.
The shareholders have therefore sought a second resolution authorising two other directors - CK Gopinathan and Rajagopalan Nair - to settle these petitions through negotiation.
“If the shareholders’ proposal is adverse to the interests of the banking company, it will not be binding on the bank as the bank has to sign the settlement deal. They cannot sign on behalf of the bank,’ said the first banker cited earlier.
Dhanlaxmi bank has seen many senior management exits in the past owing to the differences between the board members and shareholders. The bank’s former CEO Sunil Gurbaxani was outsed in a shareholder battle in September 2020 and Shivan, who had previously worked at State Bank of India (SBI), was appointed as the CEO in January 2021.
