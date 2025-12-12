18th Mint BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: SEBI's Tuhin Kanta Pandey to deliver keynote address today

Live Updates

Jocelyn Fernandes
12 Dec 2025
18th Mint BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: Securities and Exchange Board of India chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the 18th Mint BFSI Summit in Mumbai today, on 12 December 2025.

The theme this year is ‘Finance’s Next Frontier’ and will bring together influential voices from across India to discuss how the banking, fintech, insurance and markets, can prepare for a new era of challenges and collaboration.

What's on the agenda?

At a time when India's financial landscape is being reshaped by rapid advances in technology, new or updated regulations, and growing customer expectations, this day-long summit brings together top policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to decode the forces reshaping banking, financial services, and insurance.

  • First session will begin with SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey's keynote address at 11.05 am on 12 December, followed by a fireside chat on 'Steering India Inc. through a regulatory lens'.
  • At 11.50 am, there will be a panel discussion on ‘Insurance industry after GST 2.0’ including Rakesh Jain, Executive Director and CEO, Indusind General Insurance Company; Satishwar B, Managing Director and CEO, Bandhan Life; Animesh Kumar Das, Managing Director & CEO, Acko General Insurance; and G Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance.
  • At 12.40 pm, is a fireside chat on ‘Markets at a turning point: Global headwinds, domestic euphoria-what gives?’ with Madhusudan Kela, Founder, Invexa Capital.
  • At 1:15 pm, a panel discussion on ‘Mutual funds: Market drivers or mere riders?’ including DP Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, SBI Mutual Fund; Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company; Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Chairman, AMFI.
  • In the post-lunch session, at 3 pm Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar will deliver a keynote address and engage in a fireside discussion. As the RBI shapes policy on inflation, liquidity, digital payments, and financial stability, Sankar’s perspective will be essential in understanding the forces influencing India’s macroeconomic and financial outlook.
  • At 3.45 pm, Hitesh Sethia, MD and CEO of Jio Financial Services, will outline ‘The playbook for a $5-trillion India’. The session will examine the critical role of financial services in enabling new consumption patterns, expanding credit access, and supporting the digital economy.
  • At 4.10 pm, Fintech’s evolution is explored in depth through the panel ‘Rewiring credit: Fintech’s next chapter’, with Madhusudhan Ekambaram, CEO and co-founder, Kreditbee; Sandeep Singh, CEO, Trillionloans (Bharatpe); and Akshay Mehrotra, MD and group CEO, Fibe.
  • In a fireside chat with Paroma Chatterjee, CEO of Revolut India at 4.50 pm, the focus will be on 'Opportunities in cross-border payments.' As India builds linkages with global payment systems and strengthens digital infrastructure, cross-border movement of money is set to become faster, more transparent, and more affordable. The session will highlight what this shift means for consumers, businesses, and fintech operators.
  • At 5.10 pm, partnerships across the ecosystem gain attention in the fireside conversation ‘Why NBFCs and fintechs need each other to win the digital-first consumer’, featuring Nirav Shah, managing director, of Equirus Capital (investment banking) and Ravi Narayanan, MD and CEO of SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd.
  • The day concludes with panel discussion on ‘The banking sector as a catalyst for India’s economic growth’ at 5.40 pm, including K Balasubramanian, CEO, Citi India; Rajiv Anand, MD and CEO, IndusInd Bank; and Debadatta Chand, MD and CEO, Bank of Baroda.
18th Mint BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: GST impact on insurance

At 11.50 am, there will be a panel discussion on ‘Insurance industry after GST 2.0’.

The talk will include Rakesh Jain, Executive Director and CEO, Indusind General Insurance Company; Satishwar B, Managing Director and CEO, Bandhan Life; Animesh Kumar Das, Managing Director & CEO, Acko General Insurance; and G Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance.

18th Mint BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: Discussion on India's banking system

Apart from the regulators, the key highlight of the day will be a high-level discussion on the state of India’s banking system with India’s top bankers. The panel “The banking sector as a catalyst for India’s economic growth” brings together K. Balasubramanian, chief executive officer (CEO), Citi India; Rajiv Anand, managing director (MD) and CEO, IndusInd Bank; and Debadatta Chand, MD and CEO, Bank of Baroda.

