18th Mint BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: SEBI's Tuhin Kanta Pandey to deliver keynote address today

18th Mint BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: Securities and Exchange Board of India chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the 18th Mint BFSI Summit in Mumbai today, on 12 December 2025.

The theme this year is ‘Finance’s Next Frontier’ and will bring together influential voices from across India to discuss how the banking, fintech, insurance and markets, can prepare for a new era of challenges and collaboration.

What's on the agenda?

At a time when India's financial landscape is being reshaped by rapid advances in technology, new or updated regulations, and growing customer expectations, this day-long summit brings together top policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to decode the forces reshaping banking, financial services, and insurance.