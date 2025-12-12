18th Mint BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: SEBI's Tuhin Kanta Pandey to deliver keynote address today

18th Mint BFSI Summit LIVE Updates: Securities and Exchange Board of India chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the 18th Mint BFSI Summit in Mumbai today, on 12 December 2025.
The theme this year is ‘Finance’s Next Frontier’ and will bring together influential voices from across India to discuss how the banking, fintech, insurance and markets, can prepare for a new era of challenges and collaboration.
At a time when India's financial landscape is being reshaped by rapid advances in technology, new or updated regulations, and growing customer expectations, this day-long summit brings together top policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to decode the forces reshaping banking, financial services, and insurance.
The chief of India’s market regulator and the deputy governor of the country’s central bank will headline the day-long 18th edition of the Mint BFSI Summit in Mumbai today.
With the theme 'Finance’s Next Frontier', the 2025 Summit comes at a time when India’s financial services landscape is being reshaped by new regulations, evolving customer expectations, and rapid advances in technology. Here's what to expect.
At 11.50 am, there will be a panel discussion on ‘Insurance industry after GST 2.0’.
The talk will include Rakesh Jain, Executive Director and CEO, Indusind General Insurance Company; Satishwar B, Managing Director and CEO, Bandhan Life; Animesh Kumar Das, Managing Director & CEO, Acko General Insurance; and G Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance.
Apart from the regulators, the key highlight of the day will be a high-level discussion on the state of India’s banking system with India’s top bankers. The panel “The banking sector as a catalyst for India’s economic growth” brings together K. Balasubramanian, chief executive officer (CEO), Citi India; Rajiv Anand, managing director (MD) and CEO, IndusInd Bank; and Debadatta Chand, MD and CEO, Bank of Baroda.
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will set the stage with a keynote address, followed by a fireside chat on 'Steering India Inc. through a regulatory lens'.
With the theme of ‘Finance’s Next Frontier’, the event brings together India’s influential voices to discuss how banking, markets, insurance, and fintech can prepare for a new era.
Good morning and welcome to Livemint's LIVE coverage of the 18th Mint BFSI Summit 2025, where SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar are set to deliver keynote addresses.
Stay tuned for the latest developments and insights from industry majors at the event.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.