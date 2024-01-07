 Mint BFSI Awards 2023: A stellar jury picks the finest | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 05 2024 15:55:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.00 -0.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 456.75 0.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.55 -0.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 994.10 0.78%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Mint BFSI Awards 2023: A stellar jury picks the finest
Back Back

Mint BFSI Awards 2023: A stellar jury picks the finest

 Shayan Ghosh

Awards to be conferred in 14 categories across banking, NBFCs, insurance and mutual funds

The jury members (L-R): Amish Mehta, managing director and chief executive, Crisil Ltd; Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Nithya Easwaran, managing director, Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd; R. Doraiswamy, managing director, Life Insurance Corporation of India; and Keki Mistry, additional and non-executive (non-independent) director, HDFC Bank. (Mint)Premium
The jury members (L-R): Amish Mehta, managing director and chief executive, Crisil Ltd; Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Nithya Easwaran, managing director, Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd; R. Doraiswamy, managing director, Life Insurance Corporation of India; and Keki Mistry, additional and non-executive (non-independent) director, HDFC Bank. (Mint)

In its 16th year, the Mint Annual Banking Conclave has been rechristened the Mint BFSI Summit and Awards, where 14 awards would be given away on 11 January based on decisions made by a stellar jury of well-known names in the financial sector.

The five-member jury comprised R. Doraiswamy, managing director, Life Insurance Corporation; Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Keki Mistry, additional and non-executive (non-independent) director, HDFC Bank; Amish Mehta, managing director and chief executive, Crisil Ltd; and Nithya Easwaran, managing director, Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd.

Mint’s knowledge partners in this exercise were howindialives.com and Fisdom.

Mint presented before the jury the mathematics and rankings in all categories based on public data. The jury then brought in the qualitative and market intelligence aspects into the conversation to pick winners in each category. Lasting for nearly two hours on a Saturday afternoon in December, the closed-door meeting saw the jury intensely deliberate before deciding on the winners. Some members recused themselves in certain segments to avoid conflict of interest.

Moreover, just because the data ranked someone at the top did not mean the jury had to settle for it as the winner. In a few categories, the jury decided to pick the second or even the third-ranked (by data) as they believed it to be qualitatively ahead. In fact, the jury chose the number four as the winner in one category.

Neither Mint nor our knowledge partners had any say in the selection of the winners.

The categories were: large bank; mid-sized bank; small bank; small finance bank; large non-banking financial company (NBFC); mid-sized NBFC; small NBFC; large life insurer; mid-sized life insurer; large non-life insurer; mid-sized non-life insurer; standalone health insurer; actively managed equity mutual fund (MF); and actively managed fixed income MF.

The jury unanimously decided to drop three categories. One and two being best fintechs in online payments and in digital lending, owing to the paucity of available data and information. And three, a fund house based on innovation, where the jury believed that the absolute returns of schemes in contention should cross a certain threshold.

“It was a wonderful jury deliberation and was a good mix of data and research that ranked the potential participants in the industry. At the same time, there were a lot of subjective factors, including digital adoption, governance, inclusion and reputation," said Easwaran.

The awards come in the backdrop of India looking to achieve the target of $5 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP), with the financial services industry playing a crucial role in economic growth.

Crisil’s Mehta said if one looks at the GDP growth and the $5-trillion target, one is going to look at the growth driven by infrastructure and capital expenditure on the investment side, and the only way to build that is through investments on both equity and debt. “I think debt is going to be a large part of that growth journey, and would mean that BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) as a segment is going to be a key constituent needed to achieve that growth trajectory," said Mehta.

Others agreed on the role of financial services in supporting and propelling economic growth.

“It is an established fact that BFSI plays an important role in the building of the economy. Particularly in India, BFSI has been playing a great role, at least in the last 5-10 years, and towards that its contribution needs to be recognized and taken forward," said Doraiswamy.

Jury members also said awarding players in the BFSI sector would motivate them. “I think the financial sector has such an important role to play that if we can recognize the right and good players in the sector, it encourages them to provide better services for the nation," said Mistry, adding that in his four-decade career, he has not seen India in such a strong position as right now.

Meanwhile, Shroff said the award would be something that players in the sector would look forward to. He added that the $5-trillion target is quite achievable, given the number of tailwinds in India’s favour. “The awards will give relevant impetus to players," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shayan Ghosh
Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Jan 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Banking Stocks
Axis Bank
₹1,124.051.16%
HDFC Bank
₹1,690.1-0.45%
ICICI Bank
₹986.450.78%
Punjab National Bank
₹97.37-0.11%
State Bank Of India
₹642.7-0.13%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App