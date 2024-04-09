Industry
Mint Explainer: Behind the worst bank deposit crunch in nearly 20 years
Summary
- A high credit-deposit ratio, in the absence of funding sources other than deposits, could limit the ability of lenders to grow or impact profitability
Banks found it challenging to attract higher deposits in the financial year ended March (FY24). They faced competition not only from peers but also from alternative investment options like mutual funds and physical assets such as real estate.
