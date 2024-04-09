Mint Explainer: Behind the worst bank deposit crunch in nearly 20 years

What does the CD ratio say about the banking system?

At 80%, the credit-deposit or CD ratio is at its highest since 2005, from when this ratio was available, showed data from RBI. Had it not been for the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, the CD ratio for FY24 would have been 78% and even then the ratio would have been at an eight-year high. The FY24 data is up to 22 March, the last fortnight for the previous financial year. The next set of data on credit and deposit is expected to be released for the fortnight ending 5 April.