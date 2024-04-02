Industry
Mint Explainer: How the health of Indian banks has improved over the past decade
Summary
- Domestic lenders have seen bad loans dip and are much stronger than they were a few years ago.
Mumbai: On Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the condition of Indian banks and the wider banking sector has improved significantly over the past 10 years, during which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been in power.
