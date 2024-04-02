Mint Explainer: How the health of Indian banks has improved over the past decade

What steps has the RBI taken to nurse the sector back to health?

Banks have for long been accused of kicking the can down the road on stress in their balance sheets by using various debt recast schemes and through evergreening – the practice of giving fresh loans to repay existing debt – which can create a vicious cycle of increasing debt to avoid classifying a loan account as bad and having to make provisions for it. Banks are required to set aside 15-100% of the value of a bad loan as a provision, depending on how long the loan has remained unpaid.