Mint Explainer: Illegal forex trading platforms and the RBI's warning
Summary
- RBI said it had noticed misleading ads offering forex trading facilities on over-the-top platforms and gaming apps
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has recently raised concerns over unauthorized forex trading platforms that are often used by corporates and traders to hedge their foreign currency risks. These platforms promise high returns, using features similar to casino games. The central bank has asked banks to remain alert and come out with a list of 75 unauthorized entities involved in forex transactions. Mint explains the reason behind this warning.