Mint Explainer: Key trends shaping debt resolution under IBC
Summary
- Under the IBC, in addition to operational and financial creditors, distressed companies can also initiate debt resolution action.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that came into force in 2016 has helped clean up the balance sheets of businesses and lenders and changed the behaviour of corporate borrowers. The major users of the IBC to initiate bankruptcy action are financial creditors, such as banks and institutions, and operational creditors, such as suppliers to distressed companies. Mint takes a look at the latest trends in the operation of the code.