Mint Explainer: Key trends shaping debt resolution under IBC

Why operational creditor-initiated bankruptcy proceedings are declining?

A key observation made by experts about the operation of IBC so far has been that many parties have attempted to use it as a tool for recovery of dues although IBC has been conceptualised as a forum to rescue viable companies and to liquidate unviable ones quickly before the value of their assets erodes. Experts believe that the jurisprudence evolved by courts and adjudicatory authorities over the years that the IBC should not be treated as a recovery mechanism is helping to change creditor behaviour. Also, the fact that operational creditors do not get to be part of the committee of creditors set up under a tribunal's watch to restructure the defaulting company is proving to be a disincentive for them to invoke IBC.