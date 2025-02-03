Mint explainer: Who complained to RBI against banks, non-bank lenders?
Summary
- The RBI's annual report for the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme reveals that 934,355 complaints were filed against lenders in 2023-24.
MUMBAI : New products, innovations, and technological advancements in the banking sector have heightened the need for stronger customer protection measures, particularly in the light of emerging threats and malpractices, said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2023-24 annual report for the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.