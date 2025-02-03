Mint explainer: Who complained to RBI against banks, non-bank lenders?

What is the RBI planning to improve complaint redressal?

The RBI is working to improve the complaint management system to enhance consumer protection and improve grievance redressal mechanisms. It is also working to develop a consumer protection assessment matrix for regulated entities (Utkarsh 2.0), strengthen the internal grievance redressal framework to encourage banks to take proactive measures, conduct surveys to assess the reasons for the low level of complaints in rural and semi-urban areas as well as states with relatively lower number of complaints, and review and roll out reoriented Nationwide Intensive Awareness Programme.