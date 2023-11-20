Mint Explainer: What is behind the improving asset quality of Indian banks?
Summary
- This improvement has been credited to more stringent lending standards, the impact of India’s insolvency law, and a sense of caution among corporate borrowers following high-profile losses of company control due to defaults
Indian banks have significantly reduced their non-performing assets (NPAs) from the peak seen five years ago, led by a mix of improved borrower selection, more effective debt recovery, and heightened debt awareness among large borrowers. Mint examines the current situation of NPAs at banks and its sustainability.