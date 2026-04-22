MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday tightened and consolidated rules for e-mandates—automated instructions that allow recurring payments—aimed at improving transaction processing by payment system operators (PSOs) and reducing friction for users.
Mint Explainer | What you should know about RBI’s new e-mandate rules
SummaryThe central bank has tightened authentication, mandated advance debit alerts and consolidated digital payment norms for recurring transactions across cards, wallets and UPI.
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday tightened and consolidated rules for e-mandates—automated instructions that allow recurring payments—aimed at improving transaction processing by payment system operators (PSOs) and reducing friction for users.
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Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.
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