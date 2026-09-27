Mint Explainer: Why did banks open on Sunday?

Public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs) opened their branches across India on Sunday in an unusual move ahead of a three-day nationwide bank strike. But is this the first time banks in the country have operated on a Sunday? Mint explains:
Why were banks opened on Sunday?
The immediate trigger was a three-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) for 28-30 September. The UFBU represents seven major unions—All India Bank Employees' Association, All India Bank Officers' Confederation, National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers' Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees' Federation and the Indian National Bank Officers' Congress—which say they represent around 90% of the banking workforce across public, private, regional rural and cooperative banks.