Mint Explainer: Why did banks open on Sunday?

Harsh Kumar
3 min read27 Sep 2026, 06:34 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India approved the functioning of branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on 27 September.(REUTERS)
Summary
And is this the first time banks in the country have operated on a Sunday?

Public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs) opened their branches across India on Sunday in an unusual move ahead of a three-day nationwide bank strike. But is this the first time banks in the country have operated on a Sunday? Mint explains:

Why were banks opened on Sunday?

The immediate trigger was a three-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) for 28-30 September. The UFBU represents seven major unions—All India Bank Employees' Association, All India Bank Officers' Confederation, National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers' Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees' Federation and the Indian National Bank Officers' Congress—which say they represent around 90% of the banking workforce across public, private, regional rural and cooperative banks.

Also Read | SBI ATM charges waived during bank strike: UPI, cash, NEFT, RTGS—what will work?

Twenty-six September was the fourth Saturday, a regular bank holiday, followed by Sunday. Without the special opening on 27 September, customers could have faced five consecutive days without normal branch services, just as banks approached the half-yearly closing on 30 September. The Union finance ministry said the arrangement was made “to ensure that the genuine banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period”. The Reserve Bank of India approved the functioning of branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on 17 September.

What is the strike about?

The principal demand is the implementation of a five-day banking week, with all Saturdays becoming weekly off in addition to Sundays. The unions say the proposal was agreed in the memorandum of understanding signed on 7 December 2023 and the wage settlement/joint note of 8 March 2024, but is still awaiting government approval. They have pointed to institutions such as RBI, Life Insurance Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India, and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, which follow a five-day workweek, and have proposed extending daily working hours by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday to preserve customer service hours.

The unions are also seeking changes to the performance-linked incentive scheme for officers in Scale IV and above. The scheme has been kept in abeyance for 2025-26 pending discussions.

Also Read | Bank strike Sept 28-30: Will financial services work? All FAQs answered

A one-day strike was already observed on 11 September 2026. Conciliation meetings involving the Indian Banks' Association, department of financial services and bank managements did not produce a concrete commitment on the five-day workweek, following which the United Forum of Bank Unions confirmed the three-day strike. An indefinite strike from 26 October has also been notified if the issues remain unresolved.

Have banks opened on Sundays before?

Yes, during November 2016, banks were opened on Sundays as part of the extraordinary arrangements following demonetization, when customers had to deposit or exchange specified 500 and 1,000 notes.

There was another important instance on 31 March 2024, which was a Sunday and the last day of the fiscal year. RBI directed agency banks handling government receipts and payments to remain open for government transactions so that they could be accounted for in that fiscal year.

There have also been earlier regional instances. In 1998, RBI directed banks in certain areas, including Mumbai, to open on a Sunday to compensate for a cluster of holidays.

What makes 27 September different?

The distinction is the scale and nature of operations. The 2024 arrangement was primarily for government transactions, while the 2016 opening was driven by the exceptional cash-management requirements following demonetisation. This time, PSBs and RRBs were asked to function normally nationwide to provide customers with an additional branch-service window before the proposed strike.

Also Read | Bank strike September 2026: Why is there a strike, and on what days banks open

How did Sunday become a holiday?

Sunday's status as a weekly rest day in India developed during British rule, initially through colonial administrative practice and Christian tradition. For industrial workers, however, a weekly holiday was not automatic. Labour leader Narayan Meghaji Lokhande, founder of the Bombay Mill Hands Association, campaigned from the early 1880s for a weekly day of rest for mill workers. Sunday was eventually declared a weekly holiday for Bombay mill workers on 10 June 1890. The practice subsequently became widespread across organised industry, government and offices.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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