Why is the RBI governor concerned about urban cooperative banks?
Why is the RBI governor concerned about urban cooperative banks?

 Gopika Gopakumar

UCBs' governance and performance metrics have long been on the RBI's radar. The 2019 downfall of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank intensified the scrutiny on the urban cooperative banking system.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the central bank was “not comfortable” with the 8.7% GNPA ratio. (Photo: PTI)Premium
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das recently expressed concern over high gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of 8.7% in urban cooperative banks (UCBs). Das emphasized the urgent need for these institutions to improve governance and focus on credit risks. Mints takes a look at the significance of UCBs and the central bank's initiatives to fortify these banks.

What are urban cooperative banks?

Urban Cooperative Banks operate primarily operate in urban and semi-urban regions of India. Registered under the Cooperative Societies Act, these member-owned and run entities cater to banking requirements of small businesses, individuals, and communities. There are 1,514 UCBs currently in India, accounting for 11% of the country's total agricultural credit.

What is the mandate for UCBs?

Urban cooperative banks were traditionally centred around communities and workplace groups. They essentially lend to small borrowers and businesses. The urban cooperative banking movement can be traced to the close of 19th century when, inspired by the success of the experiments related to the cooperative movement in Britain and the cooperative credit movement in Germany, such societies were set up in India. Cooperative societies are based on the principles of cooperation: mutual help, democratic decision-making and open membership.

Why is the RBI concerned about UCBs?

UCBs' governance and performance metrics have long been on the RBI's radar. The 2019 downfall of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank intensified the scrutiny on the urban cooperative banking system. RBI has revoked the licenses of several UCBs due to their unsatisfactory financial health. Recently, Das had said that the central bank was “not comfortable" with the 8.7% GNPA ratio, emphasizing the importance of enhanced governance, prudent risk management, and the avoidance of related-party transactions for these banks.

What has the RBI recommended?

The central bank has prescribed a four-tier regulatory structure for urban cooperative banks aimed at strengthening the sector. The bottom tier or tier-1 includes urban cooperative banks having deposits of up to 100 crore. The second tier incorporates cooperative banks with deposits of 100-1,000 crore. Cooperative banks with deposits in the 1,000-10,000 crore range from the third tier. The topmost tier (tier-4) will include all others with deposits of over 10,000 crore. RBI has also allowed UCBs to voluntarily convert to small finance banks (SFBs).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gopika Gopakumar
Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 07:39 PM IST
