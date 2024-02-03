Mint Explainer: Why private banks cannot ignore their CASA growth challenges
Summary
- Rising term deposit rates and shifting saver preferences are reshaping banking strategies and impacting their lending capabilities
Increase in interest rates, since May 2022, pushing fixed deposit returns above 7%, has been a significant advantage for savers who previously saw yields on term deposit drop below 6%. This uptick in interest rates led individuals, families, and businesses to not only secure these fixed deposits at higher rates and for longer durations but also to transfer funds from savings accounts to term deposits. Although such shifts keep money within the banking system, banks face challenges as it limits their access to low-cost funds.