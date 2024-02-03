Mint Explainer: Why private banks cannot ignore their CASA growth challenges

With industrial growth picking up due to public spending, and households investing in new homes, vehicles and various durable goods, the demand for credit has been strong. For that matter, the growth in loans has been faster than the rise in deposits. The slow growth of deposits as the RBI intervened to keep liquidity tight in an effort to tamp down inflation has been a cause for concern for banks' management. They do not expect much improvement in the situation in the immediate future – at least, not till inflation is firmly within the RBI’s comfort zone.