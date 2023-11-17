Mint Explainer: Why RBI raising risk weights for consumer loans is significant
Summary
- Tightened regulations to impact capital ratios and lending rates
Mumbai: In a decisive move to tighten credit control, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday raised risk weights for unsecured consumer credits, including personal loans and credit card dues, signalling its concerns over aggressive lending in these sectors. Mint takes a look at how the RBI’s move will impact lenders, and how risk weights act as a regulatory tool to modulate loan demand.