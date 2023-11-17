Mint Explainer: Why RBI raising risk weights for consumer loans is significant

Take the case of a ₹100 personal loan with a risk weight of 100%. In this scenario, the value of the risk-weighted asset is ₹100. Now, banks are required to maintain a minimum of 8% core capital ratio or common equity tier 1 (CET1), which includes 2.5% in capital conservation buffer. Therefore, for the ₹100 loan mentioned above, capital consumption used to be ₹8. Since RBI has increased the risk weight by 25 percentage points to 125%, personal loans will now use ₹10 worth of capital, thereby leading to greater capital consumption for the same value of loans disbursed.