Mint Explainer: Why RBI wants to keep a check on growing personal loan segment
Summary
- As of August, the outstanding in the personal loan category was at ₹47.70 trillion, making up 37.7% of the incremental bank credit for the first half of the fiscal year.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expressed caution over the rapid growth in certain personal loan segments, saying that it is closely monitoring the situation for early signs of distress. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has called on banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to bolster their internal surveillance mechanisms, address the build-up of risks and institute suitable safeguards in their own interest.