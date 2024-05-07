Industry
Mint Primer | Infra financing guidelines: Why are banks upset?
Summary
- Banks faced NPA crisis between 2009 and 2012 due to excessive lending to infrastructure firms, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to frame guidelines on resolving stressed assets
New RBI draft guidelines on project loans are aimed at bringing credit discipline and ensuring only serious players participate. But since their release last week, shares of PSU banks and infra NBFCs have tanked. And bankers are upset. Mint explains why.
