Industry
What is NPCI’s game plan for the BHIM app?
Summary
- Reports suggest that BHIM is looking to foray into e-commerce and integrate with the ONDC. This will enable customers using the BHIM app to access different services provided by ONDC—a government scheme to promote an open e-commerce network.
Last week, the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) announced it was hiving off Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), a payment app based on UPI, into a separate subsidiary. What is the rationale behind this move? Mint explains:
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more