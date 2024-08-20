What challenges does BHIM face?

The biggest will be to improve its market share in the retail segment, already dominated by apps like Google Pay and PhonePe. Building a brand image across different strata of society will be among its initial challenges. Separately, BHIM will also have to compete with other bank apps. The subsidiary can potentially fix some of these issues. Lack of customer awareness is a major drawback; limited marketing budgets is another. The new entity will have greater flexibility to invest both in awareness campaigns and tech.