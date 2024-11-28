Mint Primer Why are banks issuing fewer credit cards?
Summary
- In October, banks issued less than half the number of credit cards they issued a year ago as they tightened entry norms. Given that only a tiny proportion of Indians have credit cards, how long can banks rein in growth at the cost of missed opportunity? Mint explains:
How have credit card additions fared?
In October, banks added 0.79 million credit cards, compared with 1.69 million last October. HDFC Bank added the most (0.24 million), followed by State Bank of India, which issues credit cards through subsidiary SBI Card (0.22 million), and ICICI Bank (0.14 million). Some banks even saw a sequential dip in existing cards in October, as cancellations and expiries outpaced fresh additions. Among these were Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 97,940 cards), RBL Bank (down 43,675 cards) and Axis Bank (down 20,573 cards). Also, the Reserve Bank of India has barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from issuing credit cards.