Mispricing of liquidity evident in corporate loan market, says Axis’ Rajiv Anand

Some of Axis Bank’s peers have reported strong growth in their corporate advances in the June quarter. Other large banks, especially those that are state-owned, have been expecting good traction from the corporate sector, led by a push for growth in infrastructure assets. For the banking system, loans to industries – micro, small, medium and large -- stood at ₹31.6 trillion as on 20 May, up 8.7% from the same period last year, showed data from RBI. The regulator is yet to disclose data on sectoral deployment of loans in June.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}