Monetary transmission set to improve further: RBI article

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The framework for pricing of loans under an external benchmark system improved the extent and pace of adjustment in lending and deposit rates in response to changes in policy repo rate
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :
The Reserve Bank of India’s endeavour for faster policy transmission has improved with the introduction of external benchmark linked loans and the pace is set to improve further as the proportion of these loans increase, according to an article in Reserve bank of India’s monthly bulletin.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
The Reserve Bank of India’s endeavour for faster policy transmission has improved with the introduction of external benchmark linked loans and the pace is set to improve further as the proportion of these loans increase, according to an article in Reserve bank of India’s monthly bulletin.
The earlier internal benchmark-based lending rate regimes suffered from a multitude of issues, such as, arbitrariness in calculation of the base rate/MCLR and spreads, long reset clauses, which inhibited efficient monetary transmission.
The earlier internal benchmark-based lending rate regimes suffered from a multitude of issues, such as, arbitrariness in calculation of the base rate/MCLR and spreads, long reset clauses, which inhibited efficient monetary transmission.
The framework for pricing of loans under an external benchmark system improved the extent and pace of adjustment in lending and deposit rates in response to changes in policy repo rate.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The EBLR system has also accelerated the pass-through to MCLR-linked loans, as changes in the benchmark rates lead banks to proactively adjust their deposit rates to protect their NIMs, thereby improving transmission to overall lending and deposit rates.
The transmission exhibited further improvement since March 2020 on account of sizeable policy rate cuts and persisting surplus liquidity conditions resulting from various system level as well as targeted measures introduced by RBI in the aftermath of pandemic.
The impact of the introduction of external benchmark-based pricing of loans on monetary transmission has been felt across various sectors, encompassing even those sectors that are not directly linked to external benchmark-based loan pricing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the article, personal loans and MSMEs loans segments have witnessed significant increase in share of outstanding loans linked to external benchmark.
Across domestic banks, the decline in the weighted average lending rate was higher in the case of public sector banks (PSBs) relative to private banks (PvBs), contrary to the trends seen in their deposit rates.