Money with Monika | What's behind RBI restrictions on current account use?

Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 07:39 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can put restrictions on who can open current accounts with which bank. Is the move part of a larger plan to stop banking frauds? In this special series of Money with Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan explains how the move will prevent the siphoning off of money. Watch the full episode for Monika Halan's advice. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'