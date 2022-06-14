Monthly instalment bounce rates fall to more than 3-yr low2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 01:16 AM IST
- By volume of transactions, 29% of the auto-debit transactions failed in May, down from 29.9% in the previous month
MUMBAI : Bounce rates, or defaults in paying equated monthly instalments (EMIs), fell to a 38-month low of 22% by value in May, well below pre-covid levels of 24-25% and near June 2019 levels as most borrowers keep repaying dues on time, according to an analysis of National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) data by ICICI Securities.