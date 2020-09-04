Moody's downgrades deposit ratings of four public sector banks

MUMBAI: Moody’s Investors Service on Friday downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Bank of Baroda (BoB), Bank of India (BoI), Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India (UBI) to Ba1.

Moody’s also downgraded baseline credit assessments (BCAs) of these banks from Ba3 to B1. The rating agency maintained Punjab National Bank’s long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba1 and the BCA at B1.

“The economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating an already material slowdown in India’s economic growth, weakening credit profiles of borrowers and hurting the asset quality of Indian banks," it said.

Prolonged financial stress in households, weak job creation, and credit crunch for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will lead to a rise in non-performing loans, delaying the ongoing clean-up of the balance sheets of banks, Moody’s said.

The BCA downgrades take into consideration rising risks to the asset quality of banks because of the severe economic contraction, which will increase credit costs, the agency said.

The increase in credit costs will hurt profitability, strain the modest capitalization of banks, and reverse recent improvements, Moody’s said. Funding and liquidity continue to be key credit strengths considering their status as public sector banks, which results in good deposit franchises, it said.

The rating agency also said that it will subsequently withdraw the ratings of Bank of India and Bank of India (London), citing “its own business reasons".

On 25 August, Moody’s had also downgraded State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) baseline credit assessment by one notch from Ba1 to Ba2, citing an expected deterioration in the lender’s asset quality and profitability.

