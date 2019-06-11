Mumbai: Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday placed Yes Bank Ltd’s foreign currency issuer rating of Ba1 under review for downgrade.

The credit rating agency said that the review for downgrade takes into account expectation that the ongoing liquidity pressures on Indian finance companies will negatively impact the credit profile of Yes Bank, given the bank's sizeable exposure to weaker companies in the sector.

“In addition, Yes Bank had a 7% direct exposure to the commercial and residential real estate sector as of the same date, which is also under pressure, because liquidity conditions have worsened for the real estate sector, just like with the HFCs and NBFCs," said Moody’s.

In April 2019, the bank classified about ₹10,000 crore of its exposures, representing 4.1% of its total loans under the watchlist, and the rating agency feels this could translate into nonperforming loans over the next 12 months.

“Taking into account the bank's own disclosure of the stressed book, as well as Moody's expectation of stress in the Indian housing finance company (HFC), non-banking financial company (NBFC) and real estate sectors, Moody's expects significant pressure on the bank's asset quality and therefore profitability and capital position," said Moody’s.

Nevertheless, the impact will be somewhat cushioned by the bank's proactive loan loss provisioning for anticipated stress, it said. During the fiscal year ended March 2019, the bank made loan loss provisions of about 20% for the loans on the watchlist.

“The bank's weak performance in fiscal 2019 led to its capital, as measured by the common equity tier 1 ratio, falling to 8.4% from 9.7% in fiscal 2018. The bank's board has approved an up to $1 billion equity capital raise. If Yes Bank cannot raise the capital, its loss absorbing capacity and therefore financial profile will be under pressure," said Moody’s.

In its rating action, Moody's has maintained the negative adjustment for corporate behavior for Yes Bank, which results in a one notch adjustment to the bank's standalone credit profile when compared to the bank's financial profile.

“The negative adjustment takes into account management's aggressive strategy, which has translated into rapid loan growth in the past 4-5 years and large concentrations to some of the Indian conglomerate groups. The adjustment also takes into account the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) identification of several lapses and regulatory breaches in the various areas of the bank's functioning," it said.

The credit rating agency said that given the recent changes at the bank, its corporate behavior can gradually improve. However, Moody's continues to make the negative adjustment to reflect the fact that the changes are fairly new and its expectation that the impact of the previous actions will continue to negatively impact the financial performance of the bank.

The recent changes at the bank include the appointment of an external candidate, Ravneet Gill as MD and CEO and the appointment of retired RBI deputy governor R Gandhi, as an additional director at the board of the bank.