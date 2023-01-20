Moody's upgrades ratings of PNB, BoB, Canara Bank; affirms SBI at Baa32 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- The four banks' baseline credit assessment upgrades are a reflection of their increased asset quality and profitability, Moody's said
Mumbai: Moody's Investors Service on Friday upgraded the long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of state-owned Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank. The ratings firm also affirmed State Bank of India's long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings to Baa3.
