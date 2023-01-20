Moody's upgrades ratings of PNB, BoB, Canara Bank; affirms SBI at Baa3

The four banks' BCA upgrades are a reflection of their increased asset quality and profitability. The gross nonperforming loan (NPL) ratios as of the end of September 2022 for SBI, BOB, Canara and PNB declined sharply to 3.5%, 5.3%, 6.4% and 10.5%, respectively, from 10.9%, 12.3%, 11.9% and 18.4% as of the end of March 2018. There has been a corresponding improvement in their net NPL formation rates as well.