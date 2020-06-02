The six-month moratorium on loan repayments will hurt the balance sheets of Indian non-bank financiers as while their borrowers have availed of the deferment, these companies have not got similar relaxations from banks, said experts from the financial services sector.

Speaking in videoconference at CII’s Annual Session 2020 on Tuesday, these experts said that while the moratorium will help borrowers, it is not the most effective solution to the problem. Moderated by Sanjiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Finserv, other speakers on the panel included Sanjay Nayar, chief executive, KKR India; Abhimanyu Munjal, chief executive, Hero FinCorp; Amit Chandra, managing director, Bain Capital Private Equity; and Krishnan Ramachandran, chief executive, Max Bupa Health Insurance.

“To benefit borrowers, we know that the RBI has introduced a moratorium on all loans and has extended it by another three months. This is causing some worry for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) who will not get paid by borrowers for six months but on the other hand, have to pay back to the banks," said Bajaj.

Bajaj added that therefore, at the end of the moratorium period, there could be much higher non-performing assets (NPAs) and lot of work going into collections. “It could end up hurting the balance sheets," he said.

According to Nayar, the moratorium is purely a survival tactic and just pushes the can down the road as the underlying quality of cashflows of the borrower would actually be getting worse.

“I think, six months later when the moratorium lifts, you will be staring at a weaker business unless you really believe that the moratorium has given that borrower time to get better. I belong to the camp that believes it (moratorium) is a very interesting reaction to a problem but not a solution," said Nayar.

Nayar said that the solution lies in a one-time restructuring as the sector is going to be faced with NPAs and a much weaker credit book when the moratorium is over.

Lenders had sought a relaxation on provisioning norms from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on debt recast, a proposal that the regulator has not yet accepted.

Hero Fincorp’s Munjal also believes that one-time restructuring is a solution to the covid-19 situation. He said, the worry is that retail customers may become habituated to not paying and six months is a very long time.

“The rural customer starts thinking it is their right to not pay. There is a moral hazard there and I think NBFCs and banks have to spread awareness among their customers that de-sell the moratorium," said Munjal. By de-selling he means sensitising customers about the deferment, including its disadvantages.

