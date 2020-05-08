After giving borrowers a breather in the form of a moratorium ending in less than a month from now, banks are now preparing for a possible spike in bad loans with the continuing lockdown affecting repayment capabilities.

While RBL Bank said that one-third of its total loan book is under moratorium, Yes Bank said 35-45% of its loan book by value is under moratorium. The three-month deferment on repayment was mandated by the Reserve Bank of India on 27 March. Experts said borrowers who have availed of the deferment will find it difficult to repay all the accrued interest as soon as the moratorium ends. Bad loans in the banking sector are expected to rise from 9.6% in March to 11-11.5% of total advances by March 2021 as a result of lower recoveries and rising slippages, according to rating agency Crisil.

In a note on RBL Bank, Motilal Oswal analysts said asset quality is expected to remain under watch as 33% of the loan book availed the moratorium, with management guiding for elevated credit costs in credit cards, micro finance institutions and small businesses portfolio. As of 30 April, RBL Bank said its moratorium had been offered to all customers in the micro banking segment. It also provided a sectoral breakup of the moratorium availed.

Around 13% of credit card customers and 22% of wholesale accounts availed the moratorium, Motilal Oswal said on Thursday. The note referred to management commentary, saying that customers who availed the moratorium will not be able to pay for the next three to four months.

“Our NBFC clients do not need a moratorium and we have provided the repayment deferment only to micro finance institutions (MFIs)," Vishwavir Ahuja, chief executive, RBL Bank, said on Thursday.

For Yes Bank, 15-25% of its borrowers, belonging to corporate, small businesses and retail segments, have opted for the moratorium. The number is 35-45% in terms of the value of these loans. Yes Bank’s borrowers who were eligible for the moratorium had a total outstanding of ₹14,956 crore as on 31 March. Prashant Kumar, chief executive, Yes Bank, said over the phone that to expect people who have availed the moratorium to come back and pay the entire interest and the pending repayment is quite unreasonable. “If you do not have income generation, then you cannot repay. I think some dispensation would come from RBI because the current moratorium is getting over by May-end. Since there is no economic activity as such, nobody can repay on 1 June. We will also face the same situation which other banks will be facing. If there is no further extension, it is not sustainable," said Kumar.

