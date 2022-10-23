More Covid loans turning bad

For 13 banks that have declared their quarterly earnings, covid-19 recast loans worth ₹10,019 crore (mostly retail loans) have turned NPAs in the six months to 30 September. On the other hand, total repayments received from restructured loan customers in the same period stood at ₹5,155 crore, taking the current outstanding—after slippages and repayments—to ₹48,538 crore. To be sure, slippages contribute to a larger reduction in outstanding recast loans than repayments because when an account slips, the entire loan is classified as bad. In contrast, repayments reduce the outstanding only by the amount due for that period.

