More fintech NBFCs tap debt markets for expansion

“Any fintech that has established product-level commercials like a good product book, and good credit line will be able to borrow via fixed income securities. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) are ready for exposure on these firms if they score well on any parameter. Early- stage fintech gets funded via venture debt funds but late-stage fintechs, which have achieved mass size of a ₹1,000 crore loan book see demand from the HNI market. The firms which get rated as A can offer 200-300 bps additional over the current rate."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}