Morgan Stanley has appointed three senior Hong Kong-based investment bankers as sector heads for Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Tommy Hsu, a managing director, has been promoted to head of Asia Pacific consumer retail investment banking with immediate effect.

Hsu joined Morgan Stanley in 2007, initially within China investment banking, focusing on consumer and retail coverage in Hong Kong. He moved to the regional sector team in 2013.

Justin Zhang, a managing director, will become head of Asia Pacific software investment banking, tapping into the growing number of companies in the region digitizing their businesses.

Meanwhile, Henry Tsai will rejoin Morgan Stanley in mid-June as a managing director and head of Asia Pacific internet investment banking, the memo said.

Tsai first joined Morgan Stanley in 2007 and left the bank after a decade. His most recent appointment was as a director of corporate finance at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., according to his LinkedIn profile.

During his previous stint at Morgan Stanley, he worked on transactions for Alibaba including its initial public offering in the U.S., as well as deals in areas including e-commerce, online gaming, semiconductors and fintech.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the appointments.

