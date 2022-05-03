Morgan Stanley names three senior banking sector heads in Asia

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Morgan Stanley has appointed three senior Hong Kong-based investment bankers as sector heads for Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Morgan Stanley has appointed three senior Hong Kong-based investment bankers as sector heads for Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Tommy Hsu, a managing director, has been promoted to head of Asia Pacific consumer retail investment banking with immediate effect.

Tommy Hsu, a managing director, has been promoted to head of Asia Pacific consumer retail investment banking with immediate effect. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Hsu joined Morgan Stanley in 2007, initially within China investment banking, focusing on consumer and retail coverage in Hong Kong. He moved to the regional sector team in 2013. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justin Zhang, a managing director, will become head of Asia Pacific software investment banking, tapping into the growing number of companies in the region digitizing their businesses.

Meanwhile, Henry Tsai will rejoin Morgan Stanley in mid-June as a managing director and head of Asia Pacific internet investment banking, the memo said.

Tsai first joined Morgan Stanley in 2007 and left the bank after a decade. His most recent appointment was as a director of corporate finance at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., according to his LinkedIn profile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the appointments.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.